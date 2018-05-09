Firefox takes a big step towards eliminating passwords

Today, Mozilla released Firefox 60 for Windows, Mac, Linux and Android, and with it arrives Web Authentication API for desktop browsers. This is a new security standard that allows Firefox users to log into all their online accounts with a single device, such as YubiKey. It doesn't mean that you don't have to use passwords anymore; only websites that recognize Web Authentication will work. But it's a huge first step to eliminating passwords altogether.
Web Authentication works by using a physical device (like the aforementioned YubiKey) in order to log you into websites without using a password. Eventually, it could work with facial recognition, fingerprints and other security methods.
Mozilla also introduced an enterprise version of Firefox 60 that allows IT departments to customize browsers for employees. The New Tab page has also been redesigned, and Pocket's recommendations (with sponsored stories) will begin rolling out.