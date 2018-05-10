Amazon reportedly wants Alexa to be your new in-home physician

The team will be led by 5-year Amazon veteran, Rachel Jiang, and will be tasked with improving Alexa's performance in health-care related fields, such as diabetes management or tips for new parents. This is no small task as the program will have to be HIPAA compliant. That's the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, which has a number of data privacy requirements.

Should the team successfully navigate HIPAA's regulatory waters, the service will likely revolutionize how people interact with their doctors. Rather than trawling through WebMD to figure out what ails them, Alexa users will potentially be able to upload sensitive medical documents directly to their primary care physicians. This is similar to the agreement that Fitbit and Google Health recently announced, which would enable the fitness trackers to transmit data directly to doctors.