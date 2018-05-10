Google Home finally works with its own Play Movies service

[Image credit: Android Police / Trent Archer]

Trent Archer told Android Police that he's already able to play movies through Google Home -- as you can see in his video above, he tells Assistant through the speaker to play Bourne Ultimatum. Assistant then proceeded to stream the film from his Play Movies collection. If you haven't gotten the feature yet, you'll probably be getting it soon: Google is likely rolling it out slowly over the next few days.

