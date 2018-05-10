Instagram's new poll sticker is an emoji-fied sliding scale

Instagram's poll stickers are so 2017. The photo-focused social network has launched an emoji slider for Stories that, as the name suggests, lets your friends rate things on a scale rather than an arbitrary either/or button. If you want to know how lit a party is, you can drop in a fire emoji slider and get an exact sense of how everyone's feeling. You'll see both the average as well as the choices of individual friends.
The slider should be available today in both the Android and iOS versions of Instagram's app. It's slightly gimmicky, but it's arguably more useful than polls. If you really are looking for input, this could give you the real sentiment among your followers instead of pushing people to choose a canned answer.