BlackBerry’s ‘Key2’ smartphone will be revealed on June 7th

Not much else is known about its new phone, though presumably, it will carry over the KEYone's keyboard. While BlackBerry sold less than a million devices last year, according to a February report, the company considered it a success in terms of making devices accessible, if not in sales. The Key2 might help it snag its target of three to five percent of the smartphone market, but even if not, Blackberry still has its burgeoning data security services to fall back on.