Boston Dynamics’ dog-like SpotMini robot will go on sale next year

Raibert didn't talk about a price point for the SpotMini and it's not exactly geared toward the average consumer. Instead, he discussed how it could be used for security patrols or construction site management. In a video released yesterday, Boston Dynamics showed how SpotMini uses its cameras to map out a space and then situate itself in that map as it autonomously navigates through the area.

Yesterday, Boston Dynamics also showed off more of its Atlas robot's skills, demonstrating how the backflipping biped can jog through open terrain.