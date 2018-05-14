Bethesda announces ‘Rage 2’ with a hype teaser

Rage 2 comes as a bit of a surprise, but the wild success of the fourth Doom in 2016 may have revived interest in titles from id Software's library. The original game was the last one overseen by studio cofounder John Carmack before he left, so there's enough classic shooter DNA in the franchise to keep going. The sequel, however, is made by Avalanche Studios, known for the Just Cause franchise and Mad Max game that came out a few years ago. In other words, it has a few post-apocalypse games under its belt, but the space is going to get a little crowded assuming rumors are true that Gearbox's Borderlands 3 will also be announced at E3.