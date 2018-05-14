Didi Chuxing receives permit to test self-driving cars in California

Didi is getting its permit just weeks after California introduced new rules around self-driving permits, the brunt of which focused on completely driverless vehicles. A total of 53 companies were part of this new permit batch, though many of them are no strangers to the technology. In addition to established car brands like BMW, Ford, GM, Honda, Tesla, Toyota and Subaru, you'll also see tech giants like Apple, Lyft, NVIDIA and Samsung. Uber isn't on the list as it reviews its autonomous driving project following the fatal crash in Arizona.

It's unlikely that Didi will offer full-fledged autonomous ride hailing in the US. Whether or not the government's wariness around Chinese businesses would hurt its chances, it would face the same problem Uber did in China -- it'd have to face rivals with a clear home turf advantage. Whatever the company learns in the US will probably only be used outside of the country.