Netflix snags Guillermo del Toro horror anthology series

Keep your eyes peeled for "Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight," a gorgeous and horrific anthology series coming soon to Netflix. @RealGDT will handpick every story as well as write and direct selected episodes!!! pic.twitter.com/L926m11mbI — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) May 14, 2018

Del Toro will put together a team of writers and filmmakers to bring the stories he selects to the small screen and Variety reports that a premiere date and an episode count haven't been settled yet. Netflix already hosts del Toro's animated series Trollhunters, which will soon air its third season. This will be the first horror anthology for Netflix, which recently announced an upcoming RuPaul comedy series, a star-studded animated film about robots and an adaptation of Stephen King's novella In The Tall Grass.