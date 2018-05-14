TiVo update will add Amazon’s Alexa to select DVRs

Earlier this year, Tivo announced that it would make its set-top boxes compatible with voice assistants like Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant. According to The Verge, compatibility with Amazon Alexa is now rolling out in an update to these devices. Users will be able to control their Premiere, Roamio or Bolt DVR with their voice by June 1st if they have a compatible Alexa-enabled device.
However, Alexa's functions aren't as robust as they are with TiVo's own Vox voice-controlled remote. Users can control playback, pause, fast forward, rewind or jump back eight seconds. They can also change the channel or go to the guide or home screen. They cannot, however, search for content, schedule recordings or a OnePass; these features are limited to the Vox remote. If you want to have the most flexibility when it comes to controlling your TiVo with your voice, the Vox remote (which comes with the updated Bolt DVR) is still the way to go.