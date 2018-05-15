Alexa can unlock Yale's smart deadbolt locks

Amazon's Alexa has been useful for locking Yale's smart deadbolts, but what about unlocking them when there's a guest at the door? You're set after today. Yale has introduced Alexa support for unlocking its Assure Locks with voice commands. You'll need to set and remember a four-digit code, but that still makes it easy to let someone in without moving from the couch. You can always launch the app if you're not within range of a smart speaker.