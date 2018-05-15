WhatsApp helps you keep up with group chats

Group chats are virtually essential to WhatsApp -- it's not uncommon for families or even community organizations to use it for staying in touch. To that end, WhatsApp is adding a string of features that help you keep abreast of group chats, whether you're running the show or one chatter among many. Administrators can set descriptions, rules and topics for groups, and determine who's allowed to change those settings (including the option to remove permissions from regular users). And no matter how much power you have, you can use a catch-up feature to check your mentions or search for participants from the group info page.