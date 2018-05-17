Lego's Powered Up kits are built for connected play

Lego's Boost sets are good for teaching the basics of code, but what about those who don't necessarily want to go that far? The company is accommodating them, too. It's launching a Powered Up platform that makes coding and connected play an option even if it's not the original intent. Only some sets will have full programing and mobile device control -- others will be powered or remote controlled, and some will be regular Lego kits with Powered Up support as an option.
The first fully revealed kit is a doozy. The Batman App-Controlled Batmobile uses a phone or tablet for steering the Caped Crusader's ride, and will eventually offer coding support to change the performance and sound of the vehicle. You can customize the remote controls as well. It ships August 1st for a hefty $160, but it won't be the only option.
The overall platform launches July 1st, and will include Lego train sets with basic remote control, Duplo trains with sensors and color-coded track features. More advanced constructors can dive into programming with a Ninjago dragon, an Arctic scout truck and an expert-level roller coaster.