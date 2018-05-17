MysteryVibe launches a vibrator for men

The unit is designed to be worn around the base of the penis, touching the shaft and the perineum, specifically to improve pleasure during sex. It comes with six small motors that can be controlled either on the device itself, or on the companion app.

Specifically, the motors touching the shaft of the penis are intended to stimulate blood flow, while separate motors at the base make orgasms more "potent." And, when worn during sexual intercourse, the motors will connect with your partner, improving their experience, too.

The MysteryVibe is available to pre-order from today, priced at $129. £89 and €99, depending on where you are, although you can bag a tidy discount on that figure if you pre-order soon. Early birds can score the device for as little as $85, £55 and €65 if you head straight over to the MysteryVibe website and throw 'em your cash.