Feast your eyes on the OnePlus 6 Avengers edition

The $660 limited edition package will set you back around $30 more than the basic OnePlus 6, according to the phonemaker's announcement at an event in Beijing. Take note that the phone itself doesn't have any extra features, so you might be better off with an ordinary OnePlus if you're not a Marvel fan. Besides, it might be tough to get your hands on one anyway: the limited edition Star Wars OnePlus 5T was only released in India. Since the company's Indian division was responsible for leaking a poster of the Marvel collab, the package will most likely be released in the region, as well. However, the company has yet to reveal where and when the phone will be available.