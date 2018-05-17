Sennheiser’s latest wireless earbuds are built for the gym

As for audio, the CX Sport has Qualcomm apt-X support, the low latency of which ensures your audio will match your screen when watching a video. The headphones have a six-hour battery life and can be fully charged in an hour and a half.

The CX Sport is available now through Sennheiser and costs $130, putting it above Sennheiser's CX 6.00 but below similar models from Libratone, Jabra, and Apple. The headphones will go on sale worldwide in June.