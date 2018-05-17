Another smart luggage brand shuts down amid new regulations

Raden squarely places the blame for its shutdown on these new policies, which makes sense. The product was smart luggage, and if airlines ban the batteries that power these pieces, then the companies making them can no longer operate. A similar company, Bluesmart, closed up shop earlier this month.

In its statement, Raden thanked its customers, apologized for this change in fortune and promised that they would be back soon: "Please keep supporting young brands and innovative products - we will be building new ones. "