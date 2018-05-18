Jabra Elite 65t review: Put down your AirPods

In terms of overall sound quality, the Elite 65t is quite good. There's a fullness to the audio here that a lot of wireless earbuds lack, with punchy highs and some deep, booming low end. There's plenty of bass, for blasting hip-hop at the gym, but it isn't so much that other genres suffer. The Elite 65t performs well across a range of music, from bluegrass to metal and from synth-heavy tracks to vocal anthems. If audio quality is the primary reason you haven't made the leap to totally wireless earbuds, you're out of excuses. And, while I think these are solid out of the box, you can tweak the EQ to your tastes using the companion app if you're feeling particular. Given Jabra's experience with headsets, I expected audio during calls to at least be decent. Indeed, call quality is pretty good, unless you're in a super-noisy spot -- like a busy street -- which is the only time the person on the other end had trouble hearing me.

Connectivity is the biggest concern for me when it comes to true wireless headphones like the Elite 65t. Most of the pairs I've tried either don't stay in touch with each other or have terrible Bluetooth range, so they're constantly disconnecting when you walk away from the paired device. Neither of those issues occurred during my time with the Elite 65t. Pairing for the first time was quick and easy, and every time I took them out of the case after that, the earbuds automatically connected to my phone and computer. In terms of range, I was able to walk around my three-bedroom house without losing the connection. At times, I could even venture outside, depending on where I'd left my phone.

As I previously mentioned, all of the big names in audio have trotted out totally wireless earbuds by now. That list includes Sony, Bose, Samsung, B&O and many others. While some of those can cost $200 or more, Jabra's Elite 65t is $170. Sure, that's a little more than Apple's $160 AirPods, but the audio is better on Jabra's set, and they don't look like you left a pair of Q-tips sticking out of your ears. Despite the video sync issue, I still like what Bose offers with the SoundSport Free in terms of audio quality. However, those jut out of your ear quite a bit, and they cost $30 more than the Elite 65t. Combine those factors and Jabra is clearly the better pick.

Jabra's Elite 65t won't wow you with flashy features, and that's okay. Headphones don't need to be flashy, especially if they sound great. They need to be comfortable, sound good and stay connected -- and Jabra checks all three boxes. What these true wireless headphones will do is give you great audio in a hassle-free package.