NASA's planet-hunting TESS spacecraft snaps its first photo

Despite the number of stars in the photo, it represents just a tiny part of what TESS can keep its eyes on -- the spacecraft can cover over 400 times as much sky as what's shown in the picture. It's expected not just to find thousands more previously undiscovered exoplanets, but also to gather data on them. NASA will then use the James Webb Telescope to take a closer look at the most promising TESS findings in order to study their atmospheres. The hope is to find habitable, Goldilocks (not too hot, not too cold) planets in neighboring galaxies and beyond.

When the spacecraft's ground team took the photo, TESS had just finished a lunar flyby 5,000 miles above the moon's surface. Now, it's preparing for one final thruster burn on May 30th in order to enter its highly elliptical orbit around our planet. Once it's fully operational, TESS will take its first science-quality (or first light) image, which will be released sometime in June.