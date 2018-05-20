Teen phone tracking app exposed thousands of Apple accounts

That's serious enough by itself, but it's compounded by the way TeenSafe works. You have to turn off Apple's two-factor authentication to use TeenSafe on an iOS device, making it easy for an intruder to sign in with another device and look at a teen's iCloud data.

To its credit, TeenSafe told ZDNet it had shut down the relevant server and started warning customers that might be affected. The problem, as you might surmise, is that it took Wiggins' findings for the company to lock things down. Data privacy is important for any service, but it's crucial for child-oriented apps where many of the users are particularly vulnerable and inexperienced.