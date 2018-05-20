Tesla releases source code for some of its in-car tech

Code will be available in "other areas," Tesla noted in a message Electrek obtained from developers who requested the material.

As you might have guessed from the specific nature of the code, you're not about to build your own semi-autonomous car with what's on offer. Tesla isn't providing the proprietary apps it runs on top of these foundations, including the full Autopilot framework, NVIDIA's own programs and the Model 3's infotainment platform. Even so, this might be worth grabbing as a peek into Tesla's software side, especially if you think you might use it to build programs of your own.