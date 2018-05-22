NVIDIA's budget GTX 1050 3GB is for gamers, not crypto-miners

It has 768 CUDA cores like the Ti card, and NVIDIA said that all told, the GTX 1050 3GB should run games about 10 percent faster than the regular 1050 2GB model. The company also told PC World that it will "occupy similar price bands with the existing lineup." Right now, MSRP for the GTX 1050 is $109 and $139 for the GTX Ti, so you'd think it would cost around $125.

Thanks to crypto-mining, street prices are a different story, however. The lower-end GTX 1050 currently goes for $140 on the street, and the GTX 1050 Ti runs a whopping $200-plus -- $60 over retail. Hopefully, then, the GTX 1050 3GB's price won't be as inflated as the Ti model. The cards will be offered by NVIDIA partners including EVGA, ASUS and Zoltac, and should hit stores in early June.