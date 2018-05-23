DNA sampling may help scientists find the Loch Ness monster

Environmental DNA sampling is currently used to monitor marine life. As a shark or whale moves through the water, it sheds DNA via skin fragments, urine and more. "This DNA can be captured, sequenced and then used to identify that creature by comparing the sequence obtained to large databases of known genetic sequences from hundreds of thousands of different organisms," Gemmell told Reuters. Using this technique, the team wants to see if they can capture DNA from the fabled monster.

While finding Nessie might be the "fun" part of this expedition that brings it attention, the international team's goal is to study the overall wildlife within Loch Ness. Still, the allure of finding evidence of the Loch Ness monster can't be denied. The team will start looking next month and they will present their findings in January 19. If you'd like to follow along, Gemmell is already tweeting about the search at @ProfGemmell.