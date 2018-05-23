HTC rejoins the dual camera fray with the U12+

And if you were wondering, there won't be a smaller U12 this year. That's a bit disappointing for anyone with smaller hands, but it makes sense for HTC to focus on a single flagship -- especially after the confusing array of U11 models we saw over the last year.

Look a bit closer at the U12+ and you'll notice some subtle differences from the last model. There are two cameras on the back (which we haven't seen from HTC since the One M8) surrounded by a pill-shaped enclosure. One is a 12 megapixel wide-angle shooter featuring HTC's UltraPixel 4 technology, and the other is a 16MP telephoto. As with other dual-camera phones, they'll let you optically zoom up to 2x and get more bokeh (the gorgeous background blurring in portraits) from your photos. HTC also brought over the dual front cameras from the U11 Eyes, except this time they're both 8MP. For the most part, they'll help you get some bokeh in your selfies.

HTC is also debuting Edge Sense 2 in the U12+, which lets you squeeze the phone to access apps and shortcuts. Now, you can double the side sensors to create to a smaller interface, making it easier to use one-handed. That miniature UI will automatically adjust to the left or right side of the screen, depending on the hand you're using to hold the phone. The side sensors will also detect if you lay down and prevent the screen from flipping into landscape mode. I'm not quite sold on squeezing my phone just yet, but that smart orientation detection is something I'd like to see on more phones.