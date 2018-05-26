iPhones will reportedly get the power to unlock doors using NFC

According to the publication's sources, Apple has been working with HID Global, the company that made its security systems, to give iPhones the capability to gain access to buildings and offices since 2014. The company has reportedly been talking to transit card maker Cubic for years, as well. As you might know, you can use Apple mobile payment solution to pay for your fare in places like Japan, parts of China, London and a few cities in the US, but working with Cubic will give iPhones the power to act as transit cards for tens of millions of people around the globe.

The Information says Apple is slated to announce its NFC's new capabilities during its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference, which will begin on June 4th. Once the features become available, even older iPhones made in 2014 or later can unlock them by downloading a software update.