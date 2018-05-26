Richard Branson plans to visit space in 'months'

It's no secret that Richard Branson would like to go to space aboard Virgin Galactic's ships. However, it's now clear that he's eager to hasten the process. The tycoon told BBC Radio 4 that he expects his flight to be "months away, not years away," and that he's going through astronaut and fitness training to be sure he's ready. Just when that happens isn't clear (Branson has been optimistic about Virgin's timeline the past), but it's a more realistic claim now that powered VSS Unity tests are underway.