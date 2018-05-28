Gene-edited rice plants could boost the world's food supply

There have been genetically modified rice plants that produced more grains, but those have typically involved borrowing genes from other plants like barley.

The CRISPR technique isn't ready to be used in the field just yet. Researchers want to see how this editing affects "elite" rice variants like those farmers use. If successful, though, it could work wonders in parts of the world where food shortages are a regular problem. Agriculture companies would have to overcome ethical fears, however. There are already concerns about the use of genetically modified rice, including a lack of scientific consensus on its value and corporate control (can a company own a specific variety of plant, for example?). Producers would likely have to ensure that gene-edited rice is both safe and accessible before introducing it to the farming community.