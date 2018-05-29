Show More Results

Engadget giveaway: Win a pair of Sonos One speakers courtesy of Plex!

Access your complete music library and stream on Sonos speakers anywhere.
Jon Turi, @jonturi
27m ago in Gadgetry
Owning your music catalog is a rare thing for some these days, but since you've got it, flaunt it. Plex for Sonos has recently moved out of beta and includes some fresh new features. This means you can serve up your tunes on Sonos speakers anywhere using just the Sonos app. The latest updates bring faster browsing along with additional info on artists including top songs and even tour dates. Plus you can now play FLAC and AAC files.

This week, Plex has provided us with two Sonos One smart speakers for one lucky reader, so they can put Plex for Sonos to the test in their own home. This also includes a Lifetime Plex Pass, so you'll be able to set up libraries for all of your music and movies to have at your fingertips whenever you want them. Just head to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to five chances at winning this Plex for Sonos set up. Good luck!

  • Entries are handled through the Rafflecopter widget above. Comments are no longer accepted as valid methods of entry. You may enter without any obligation to social media accounts, though we may offer them as opportunities for extra entries. Your email address is required so we can get in touch with you if you win, but it will not be given to third parties.
  • Contest is open to all residents of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Canada (excluding Quebec), 18 or older! Sorry, we don't make this rule (we hate excluding anyone), so direct your anger at our lawyers and contest laws if you have to be mad.
  • Winners will be chosen randomly. One (1) winner will receive two (2) Sonos One speakers ($398 value) and one (1) Plex Lifetime Pass ($120 value).
  • If you are chosen, you will be notified by email. Winners must respond within three days of being contacted. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen. Make sure that the account you use to enter the contest includes your real name and a contact email. We do not track any of this information for marketing or third-party purposes.
  • This unit is purely for promotional giveaway. Engadget and AOL are not held liable to honor warranties, exchanges or customer service.
  • The full list of rules, in all of its legalese glory, can be found here.
  • Entries can be submitted until May 30th at 11:59PM ET. Good luck!

