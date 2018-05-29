Free 'Pokémon Quest' RPG released today on Nintendo Switch

The newest Pokémon game is available right now for Nintendo Switch owners. Just announced at a press conference in Japan, Pokémon Quest features creatures from the series' Kanto region, but with a Minecraft-ish blocky appearance. The game is advertised as "free to start" so we'd expect some pay options, but it also includes new Power Stones that can upgrade your monsters and help them become any kind of Pokémon you'd like.

Beyond that free-to-play game, the company also announced a new "core series" game that will be released in the second half of 2019.