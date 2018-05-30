Sega's 'Team Sonic Racing' is all about co-op karting

Sega can't resist Sonic the Hedgehog-themed racing games, but this time it's adding a twist that might have a meaningful impact on gameplay. It's offering a sneak peek at Team Sonic Racing, which introduces (surprise!) a team dynamic to the familiar karting formula. Your three-person group can pull off moves that either assist each other or take out road rivals. You'll also see car customization and pick-ups based on Sonic Colors' Wisps.
The game reaches the PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC this winter. It probably won't make you regret a Mario Kart purchase if you're a Switch owner, but it might be enticing if you don't have a Nintendo system and crave something in that vein.