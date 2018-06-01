California will allow autonomous cars to pick up passengers

In April, state officials began accepting applications from companies looking to test their autonomous vehicles on state roads without a driver behind the wheel. At least two companies, including Waymo, applied for such a permit. Arizona has also allowed driverless cars to operate on its roads and Waymo is gearing up to launch a driverless taxi service in the state. Uber's autonomous vehicles have been transporting passengers in Arizona since February with safety drivers on board.

California's new pilot programs require certain permits to be obtained and the Public Utilities Commission decided that companies participating in the programs can't charge for the rides they provide. Randolph said the move was made in order to differentiate these rides from other modes of transportation in an effort to encourage riders to be "more mindful of their experiences and provide critical feedback to the commission and the permit-holders."

Other program rules prohibit driverless cars from operating within airports and limit riders to being 18 years of age or older.