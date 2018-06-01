Gogoro puts its hot-swappable batteries in two new speedy scooters

The Gogoro 2 Delight has a maximum range of 110 km (68 miles) and a top speed of 88 km per hour (almost 55 miles per hour). It will go from zero to 50 km per hour in 4.3 seconds and has a maximum power output of 6.4 kW at 3,000 rpm.

The Gogoro S2, meanwhile, is considered a performance scooter, going from zero to 50 km per hour in just 3.9 seconds. It has the same range as the Gogoro 2 Delight, but has additional performance features such as an enlarged front disc brake for more powerful braking control, adjustable suspensions and a 4-piston radial mounted front caliper. The max speed for the Gogoro S2 is 92 km per hour (57 miles per hour).

According to Electrek, a Gogoro 2 Delight will cost $1,656 in Taiwan, while the Gogoro S2 will be priced at $2,055. These are pretty well-priced for such performance vehicles. Gogoro is eventually planning on entering the US market, but it will be likely that the prices will be higher because of import costs, marketing and more.