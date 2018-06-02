Trump nominates Geoffrey Starks as FCC Commissioner

Starks has been an assistant bureau chief at the FCC enforcement division for the past three years, and before then was a senior counsel for the Justice Department. He's the classic heads-down regulator, then. However, that's about all people know. It's not yet certain where he stands on net neutrality or the FCC's overall anti-regulatory stance under Chairman Ajit Pai.

Trump may not have much choice, however. The US government dictates that there can be no more than three people from the President's political party on the FCC's five-seat commission, and those spots are already full (Republican Brendan Carr's tenure doesn't officially end until June 30th). The odds are that Starks will oppose at least some of Pai's policies -- it's just a question of where and how he disagrees.