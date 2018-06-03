Outgoing Missouri governor signs revenge porn law

The woman's blackmail allegation wasn't what ultimately forced him out of the governor's office, though. In April, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley announced that his team found evidence Greitens took a donor list from a charity he founded without permission. He then reportedly used the list for his own political fundraising. The former governor was forced to resign as part of his deal with a prosecutor to drop the felony charge against him for that particular issue.

Greitens was charged with first-degree felony invasion of privacy over the woman's accusations, as well. That one was also dismissed, though, and he doesn't have to worry about the revenge porn law he signed either: it wasn't effective when he allegedly took the photo in 2015, and he can't be retroactively be charged under it.