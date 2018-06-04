Apple CarPlay will add Google Maps and Waze support with iOS 12

The third-party map support will ship with iOS 12. Soon drivers will be able to use their favorite turn-by-turn app instead of being forced to use Apple Maps to get to their destination. That means as long as Google and Waze (which is owned by Google) want to build their mapping software for iOS 12, they'll be available from the dashboard of your car.

Of course, Apple showed off both Google Maps and Waze during its WWDC presentation, so don't be surprised if those apps are ready to go as soon as the beta for iOS 12 goes live.

Developing.

