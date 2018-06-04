Apple's FaceTime offers group chats for up to 32 people in iOS 12

During the group chats, you'll have access to Messages features like sticker packs and Animoji so you can keep the mood light. You'll be able to add participants mid-chat and guests can choose join later -- so long as the call is still on-going. Guests can also opt to join in using audio-only, should the need arise. It works inside FaceTime on iPhone, iPad and Mac, and you can also answer with audio-only via your Apple Watch. This new tool will arrive on iOS 12, which will most likely land on your device sometime this fall.

