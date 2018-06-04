Apple improves Photo search and sharing in iOS 12

The new sharing feature is especially interesting because it uses the faces you've trained your phone to recognize and uses that data to figure out who you were hanging out with. When the gallery is shared with those folks -- using end-to-end encryption -- the receivers' phones will find their best photos of said event and offer to add them to the shared gallery.

To find photos that haven't been surfaced by Apple's algorithm, the apps search capabilities have been supercharged. The app has updated search for events, locations and people. Plus, you can use multiple search parameters at once. So if you're looking for a photo in Hawaii at your favorite beach on a certain date, you input all those parameters.

