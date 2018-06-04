The new Mac App Store is inspired by iOS

The company also announced that the store will soon include Office 365 apps from Microsoft, as well as Lightroom CC from Adobe and Live Studio from Snap Inc., to mention a few. This overhauled Mac App Store is only a small part of everything new that's coming to the latest edition of macOS, Mojave, which is expected to debut later this fall. It's a shame that we can't start playing with these upgrades now, but at least we know that good things are on the horizon. Talking about you, macOS dark mode.

Follow all the latest news from WWDC 2018 here!