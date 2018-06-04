Fitbit shipped 1 million Versa smartwatches in six weeks

The device maker didn't go into detail as to why it thought the Fitbit was shipping well besides noting it's "true mass appeal," but it doesn't take much divination. The Versa's $199 price makes it more accessible than the $299 Ionic, and it touts a friendlier design than its polarizing ancestor. Roll in features like female health tracking (2.4 million people have added it to their Fitbit app, the company said) and you have a genuinely competitive smartwatch that both undercuts key rivals and offers some unique features.

As always, the question is whether or not Fitbit can sustain this pace. Its competitors aren't about to stay still, and it's not certain that Fitbit will foster a broad app ecosystem (it currently has a mix of 900 apps and custom watch faces). Still, this is more than Fitbit had to work with in the recent past, and it might be enough to turn around the company's fortunes.