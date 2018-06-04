macOS Mojave's dark mode makes late-night computing less painful

The leaks were on the ball: macOS Mojave will include a dark mode. While the existing operating system already lets you darken the menu bar and dock, Mojave will extend that to the entire interface, whether it's Finder windows or apps like iTunes. A dynamic desktop can gradually shift your background, too, so you won't have to remember to change the appearance when the sun sets. Apple pitches this feature as helpful for pro media editors looking to minimize distractions, but it's also handy for virtually anyone who uses their Mac late at night.