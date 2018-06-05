ASUS' Zen AiO Pro swivels on its screen hinge

ASUS is making a big deal of helping "unleash your creative power" with its Computex 2018 announcements, and while all eyes may be on the ZenBook Pro 15's new Screenpad, there are other computers worth taking note of as well. Creative professionals may actually find the new Zen AiO Pro Z272 intriguing. It's a 27-inch all-in-one desktop with an articulating hinge, similar to the Surface Studio, but with different angles of rotation. Plus, it cuts a thin profile, which ASUS managed by moving the AiO's brains to its base, instead of in the back of the screen like in older models. ASUS isn't the only company to do that, of course, but it's one of few that's also embedded a wireless charging pad into the computer's base.
Designers will appreciate the 4K display (a full HD option is also available) which has a Delta-E color accuracy rating that's lower than three (screens that get closer to 0 are more accurate). The Zen AiO Pro also packs hexa-core eighth-generation i5 or i7 processors and GTX 1040 graphics, which should enable smooth, responsive workflows. I wasn't too impressed by the way the device looks when I checked it out here at the show -- ASUS has made prettier AiOs before -- but it's not ugly (just bland).
There are plenty of connectivity options here, with four USB 3.1 Type-A, one USB 3.1 Type C, an HDMI in and HDMI out ports, as well as a card reader, combination audio jack and ethernet socket. Harman Kardon speakers should also provide crisp audio. The Zen AiO Pro Z272 will start at $1,299, and could be a nice addition to your home office, especially if you have a wirelessly charging phone.
