ASUS' Zen AiO Pro swivels on its screen hinge

Designers will appreciate the 4K display (a full HD option is also available) which has a Delta-E color accuracy rating that's lower than three (screens that get closer to 0 are more accurate). The Zen AiO Pro also packs hexa-core eighth-generation i5 or i7 processors and GTX 1040 graphics, which should enable smooth, responsive workflows. I wasn't too impressed by the way the device looks when I checked it out here at the show -- ASUS has made prettier AiOs before -- but it's not ugly (just bland).

There are plenty of connectivity options here, with four USB 3.1 Type-A, one USB 3.1 Type C, an HDMI in and HDMI out ports, as well as a card reader, combination audio jack and ethernet socket. Harman Kardon speakers should also provide crisp audio. The Zen AiO Pro Z272 will start at $1,299, and could be a nice addition to your home office, especially if you have a wirelessly charging phone.

