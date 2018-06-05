Intel aims to fix battery woes with low power LCD tech

Intel is co-engineering the technology and has already used it in a one-watt panel made by Sharp and Innolux, which it says can "cut LCD power consumption by half."

At its keynote today, Intel's Gregory Bryant and his team showed a video of a Dell system that uses this panel, and said that it looped video for 25 hours. The new technology could add four to eight hours of battery life, which is a welcome addition. We haven't seen this system for ourselves yet of course, but so far this is an intriguing promise.

