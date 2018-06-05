Sony's RX100 Mark VI compact hides a ridiculous zoom lens

As before, the RX100 VI is equipped with a 1.0-type Exmor RS CMOS sensor with a built in DRAM chip to maximize speed. It can can shoot at 24 fps with full AF/AE tracking as before, but now focuses in just 0.03 seconds compared to 0.05 seconds. Moreover, eye-tracking Eye AF focus is twice as fast as before. It features 315 phase-detection (plus contrast-detection) AF points, like before, but gets a speed boost from the same image BIONZ X processor found on Sony's flagship full-frame A9 mirrorless camera.

Happily, the RX100 Mark VI is now equipped with a touchscreen that can handle touch focusing and touch shutter release, and flip up 180 degrees for selfie shooters or vloggers. Furthermore, it comes with 2.35 million-dot Tru-Finder OLED EVF (above) with one-touch operation so that you don't have to pull it out manually anymore. As you'd expect, the RX100 VI supports 4K video, but it can now handle HDR 4K, too.

Sony introduced the RX100 V just a year after the Mark IV model, so we were getting impatient to see what it would do next. Now we know why it took so long, considering the significant lens and spec overhaul. The RX100 VI will arrive in July, but you can pre-order it on June 7th for $1,200.