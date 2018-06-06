Atlanta ransomware attack may cost another $9.5 million to fix

Department leaders had elaborated on the damage earlier in the week. The City Attorney's office lost all but six of its 77 computers and 10 years' worth of documents, while the police lost their dash cam recordings.

Crucially, the cost of cleaning up the attack is likely to balloon as well. Rackley estimated that Atlanta would need another $9.5 million in the next year to recover, or well past the $2 million it had spent as of April. There's a good chance the figures could keep growing, too. Deputy CFO John Gaffney warned that the city was still in the "response phase" and had yet to determine the final costs. While Atlanta may have avoiding paying the initial ransom, it could spend a long, long time dealing with the aftermath of its no-compromise approach.