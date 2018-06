Everyone loves a good government-issued propaganda poster for the chutzpah to blend protocol instruction with jingoistic cheer. A new batch of them, declassified in April, were created by the NSA back in the 60s and 70s to reinforce security policies. But boy, do they show their age and influence, using space-age designs and remixing pop culture material from the era to urge caution. Here's a few examples from a repository on the Government Attic site.