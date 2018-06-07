IKEA and Sonos show off their first smart speaker prototype

Whatever form the speakers eventually take, they'll be fully compatible with Sonos' existing range of wireless speakers, and with IKEA's Home Smart range of lights and switches. As the image shows, there's a distinct lack of Sonos branding on the device, no doubt a measure designed to set them apart from the company's usual wares, which start at $150. No word yet on pricing for these ones, though. It's also not clear when the SYMFONISK series will be available to buy, but given IKEA's increasing interest in the sound space (it recently launched its ENEBY line) we probably won't have to wait very long to find out what's next.