Anker built two Nintendo Switch-optimized battery packs

Playing the Nintendo Switch in portable mode is incredibly convenient, but the short battery life can leave users wanting. Today, Anker announced two new battery packs that are optimized for fast charging the Nintendo Switch. One is a $70, 13400mAh pack that provides up to 10 hours of additional play time. The other allows for 15 additional hours of play time with a 20100mAh battery, retailing for $90. Both devices look quite sleek, like all of Anker's products, and are branded with the Nintendo Switch logo.
It's important to note that the Nintendo Switch doesn't have a proprietary charging port. It's USB-C, which means you can use any high-powered USB-C charger with it. However, Anker claims its chargers can fast-charge the Nintendo Switch in 3 to 3.5 hours, depending on which charger you select. And this is while you're using the device, which is quite the feat.
You can currently pre-order both these battery packs at Anker's website. The ship date shows as sometimes after July 10th. While I've found that the Anker PowerCore+ 20100 mAh USB-C charger works wonderfully for charging my Nintendo Switch (and my MacBook Pro), if you don't have a portable charging solution, you'll definitely want to take a look at these devices.