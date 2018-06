The all-wheel-drive race car is based on a heavily modified Norma monocoque and weighs less than 2,500 pounds. It borrows some aero features from Porsche race cars. It's powered by two electric motors that generate 680 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque and take it from 0-62 mph in 2.25 seconds.

The previous Pikes Peak EV record of 8:57:118 was set in 2016 by Rhys Millen driving a Hyundai prototype that put out 1,595 horsepower. So VW is betting more on weight savings, downforce and aerodynamics than raw power to scoot them up the mountain quickly.

"It's completely different to drive," Dumas says in the video. "You have no noise, you have no gears ... it's like a rocket, you know? When you go out of any corner ... you have so much power, it's unbelievable."

The real race up Pikes Peak is June 24.

