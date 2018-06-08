Facebook reportedly sold user data to businesses in secret deals

For its part, Facebook claims that it only gave added access to third party companies for improving user experiences, testing new features and finishing up ongoing feature tests. It also confirms that it did share information about users' friends after the 2015 cutoff, for weeks and months, despite previous denials.

As David Vladeck, director of the Federal Trade Commission's Consumer Protection Bureau (2009 - 2013) and currently a professor at Georgetown Law, points out the to the WSJ that such deals could violate the company's 2012 deal with the FTC which requires Facebook to obtain regulatory permission to share information beyond what users designate as public on the site.

developing