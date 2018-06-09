'Command & Conquer' mobile game wants in on that 'Clash of Clans' money

Like other compact competitive mobile games, Command & Conquer: Rivals shows the whole map on the screen, though your opponent is hidden behind fog of war. This is one of several concessions to the long-running franchise: Players pick between the old-school GDI and Nod factions with their own signature units, like the mammoth tank. Instead of throwing armies against each other's bases, the game has players fighting over three point-accumulating pads for control over nuclear missiles -- launch two at your enemy, and you win.

Whether familiar elements are enough to sell you on a stripped-down version of a venerable RTS franchise, quick and addictive gameplay is where mobile gaming is at. Because it makes a hell-ton of money. EA showed off an early build of the game in an awkwardly-shoutcasted live demonstration at EA Play, so it's nowhere near release and could see a lot of changes, but Android users can jump into a pre-alpha version of the game today.